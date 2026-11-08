Warren Zaire-Emery buzzing for Zinedine Zidane link-up as France boss & Luis Enrique clash over PSG wonderkid's position

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Warren Zaïre-Emery has expressed his immense excitement at the prospect of returning to the international fold under the guidance of new France head coach Zinedine Zidane. The Paris Saint-Germain sensation is ready to reclaim his spot with Les Bleus after a frustrating period on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Redemption for the Parisian prodigy

Zaïre-Emery is finally ready to pull on the famous blue shirt once again after a string of physical setbacks prevented him from joining the national squad during the previous international break. The teenager was originally included in Zidane's earlier selection but had to withdraw due to injury, a situation that left the talented midfielder watching from the sidelines as his teammates competed without him.

Despite his inability to play at the time, the PSG academy graduate made a point of visiting the squad to maintain his connection with the group during their most recent fixture. Reflecting on that difficult period, the youngster admitted that missing out was tough to take, though he felt welcomed by the rest of the players. "It was definitely frustrating. I went to see them after the last game, they all gave me a warm welcome, and I can't wait to see them all again," he said, as quoted by Foot Mercato.

Zaire-Emery hyped for the Zidane experience

For the very first time, the 20-year-old prodigy will have the golden opportunity to hone his craft under the watchful eye of Zidane. The passing of the torch from one of the greatest midfielders to ever grace the pitch to the nation's brightest young talent promises to be a defining moment in the teenager's rapidly blossoming career. The magnitude of working alongside a genuine footballing icon is certainly not lost on the dynamic midfielder, who is eager to soak up knowledge from the World Cup winner.

Buzzing at the prospect of linking up with the iconic tactician, Zaire-Emery couldn't hide his enthusiasm ahead of joining the camp. "To do my first with the new coach, it will be something special and I’m looking forward to it," he beamed.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tactical tug-of-war over position

While the player is focused on his return, a fascinating tactical debate has emerged between his club manager and his international boss regarding where he is best utilised on the pitch. Luis Enrique has frequently used the youngster as a right-back at the Parc des Princes, a role where the player has shown remarkable adaptability and strength. However, Zidane has a very different vision for the Parisian's future within the national setup. "I don’t see Warren Zaïre-Emery as a right-back at all. He is good in midfield, we are not at a club. When I select a player, I want to see him in his position," Zidane explained.

Confronted with these comments, Enrique chose to take a diplomatic route rather than engage in a public dispute with a fellow coaching icon. The Spaniard has been impressed by the maturity shown by his young charge in multiple roles but respects the autonomy of the national team manager. "If I have any advice to give to Zinedine Zidane? Each coach does his job, Zidane does it very well," the PSG boss remarked.

High stakes in the Nations League

The immediate challenge for Zaïre-Emery and his French teammates involves two crucial fixtures in the Nations League. Les Bleus are scheduled to travel to Italy on November 12 for a heavyweight encounter before returning home to face Turkey in Bordeaux just three days later. These matches will serve as a vital testing ground for Zidane's tactical blueprints and his integration of young talents like the PSG midfielder. For Zaïre-Emery, this represents more than just a return to fitness; it is a chance to prove he belongs at the heart of the French revolution under Zidane.