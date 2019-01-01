African All Stars

‘Wanyama's star on the rise again!’ – Kenyans react as Mourinho arrives at Tottenham Hotspur

Kenyans take to social media to welcome the 'Special One' to North London with hopes he will field the Harambee Stars captain

A section of Kenyan supporters have welcomed the decision by Tottenham Hotspur to appoint Jose Mourinho as their next manager until 2023.

The announcement comes less than a day after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by the club following a poor start to the season. 

Mourinho has been out of management since December 2018 when he was dismissed by Manchester United and the three-time Premier League winner is eager to get back into the game.

Now Kenyans have taken to social media to welcome Mourinho to Spurs saying he will give the Harambee Stars captain the playing time he lacked for the better part of this season.

Wanyama has been warming the bench after returning from injury and sometimes he never even makes it into the squad for matchdays. Mourinho had once coached Wanyama’s brother MacDonald Mariga at Inter Milan and the Kenyans now feel he will also be happy to work closely with his sibling.

Here is how Kenyans reacted to Mourinho’s appointment at Tottenham:

