Wanyama: Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino unsure about Kenyan captain's future

The Spurs manager refuses to divulge whether the Kenyan captain will leave the North London club in search of playing time before the window shuts

Manager Mauricio Pochettino is unsure whether Victor Wanyama will be a Hotspur player at the end of the European transfer window.

Reports emerged on Thursday suggesting the Kenyan midfielder, who has dropped down the pecking order at Spurs, was poised to sign for Belgian side after they tabled an offer worth £13million for his services.

Speaking on Friday ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League match against on Sunday, Pochettino could not confirm whether or not Wanyama will be at the club when the transfer window ends on September 2.

“Football is not about yesterday. It's about today and you need to show every day,” Pochettino told reporters.

“Victor [Wanyama] was injured and others stepped up.

“We're not a charity, not in this case about Victor, but we have a lot of options to play different players and sometimes players are lucky, some are unlucky."

Asked further to state whether Wanyama was headed to sign for Club Brugge, Pochettino said: “There are a lot of rumours, no one can be happy. In different clubs it can affect in different ways.

“For Tottenham there are a lot of rumours and you don't know if it is true or not true or if it can happen or not happen. That situation is not the best.

“We are going to find a way to be competitive and try to perform. There is no doubt that in the next two games we are going to be very positive and be focused on only to win.

“I don't know. I cannot say something which might or might not happen. Today it is all rumours.”

Article continues below

With the addition of Tanguy Ndombele and existing midfield resources of Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks and Eric Dier, Pochettino has plenty of options in the middle of the pitch.

Brugge have been active in the transfer market this summer and recruited former goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for £6.4m and 's Percy Tau on loan.

Wanyama still has two years remaining on his current Tottenham contract.