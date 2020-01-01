Wanyama, Montreal Impact end four-match losing streak with Chicago Fire draw

The Canadian side went down first, equalised and went ahead but were unlucky as the opponents got a late goal to ensure the tie ended even

Victor Wanyama and ended a four-match losing streak with a 2-2 draw against on Saturday.

took the lead at the Red Bull Arena from Robert Beric’s effort and Francisco Calvo got a late equaliser while Montreal Impact's vital goals came from Lassi Lappalainen and Maximiliano Urruti.

Chicago Fire, with a record of four wins, seven losses and four draws, took advantage of an error of judgement from Montreal Impact’s goalkeeper Clement Diop in the 15th minute.

The Senegalese goalkeeper passed the ball to midfielder Djordje Mihailovic as he tried to build the play from his six-yard area. The Chicago Fire star crossed the ball to Robert Berric who consequently scored his fifth goal in as many games.

Montreal Impact, with a record of five wins, eight losses and two draws, equalised seven minutes after conceding through Lappalainen. The Chicago Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth had saved Bojan Krkic’s attempt on goal but Lappalainen grabbed the rebound for the Montreal Impact equaliser.

Wanyama and company fought and grabbed a lead in the 67th minute through Urruti. Zachary Brault-Guillard engineered the process that led to the second goal when he made a run on the right-hand side, shot from the 18-yard box and his effort was deflected towards the penalty box by Miguel Angel Navarro.

Urruti took the chance to collect the ball and fired into the far post to give Thierry Henry’s side a 2-1 lead.

Chicago Fire fought back and Calvo’s powerful header restored parity. Second-half substitute Alvaro Medran sent a cross which was tipped by Diop but Calvo was so close to beat the goalkeeper with the header to deny Montreal Impact a win.

Henry, unlike in the previous occasions when the team lost, did not apportion blame but rather lauded his players even after conceding first.

“We placed ourselves in a difficult situation at the start, but we got back after,” Henry said in his post-match reaction as per TSN.

“I liked the selflessness and work. We played against a really good team that plays really well. But I am proud of my players, even more in the situation that we are.

“We try to play. We will make mistakes, but we try to build and play.”

Wanyama and company will face SC on Wednesday.