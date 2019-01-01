Wantaway Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha hails man-manager Roy Hodgson
Wilfried Zaha has hailed Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson for aiding his all-round development as a footballer.
The 26-year-old has carried on from last season to continue to be Palace’s most influential
"Obviously I'm sure everyone is
"He's helped me develop my game and, just as a man in general, just to be a bit more patient and be mindful of how I behave on the pitch because of how it comes across. He's helped me in so many aspects of my game.
"He's told me when we've spoken between us that he'd be happier if I didn't get into so many altercations - and obviously that's understandable.
"But he's happy at this moment."
Despite being tied to a new long-term contract, Zaha's performances keep linking him to an exit from the Selhurst Park outfit. But the former Manchester United winger maintains he would keep responding to speculations with his feet.
"I just need to keep my head down," he added.
"I have only attracted other teams by playing my football. So, it is no distraction at all. It’s a case of doing what I do and
Youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also been courted by top Premier League sides, and Zaha has advised him to follow his lead.
“Aaron is an amazing player," Zaha explained.
"I am not surprised about the speculation about him. I don’t really know.
"He has to do the same, keep his head down. We will see what happens.”
Up next for Crystal Palace is a game against title-chasing Manchester City on Sunday