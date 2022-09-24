Wales vs Poland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wales against Poland on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Wales are set to lock horns with Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff.

The hosts want nothing less than a win as any other result will see them slip into League B. They have not won any of their five matches so far and sit at the bottom of the A4 league table with just one point. Wales' previous outing against Belgium ended in a 2-1 defeat which further complicated things for Rob Page's men.

On the other hand, Poland sit just a rung higher on the ladder and anything but a defeat would ensure their safety as the Dragons trail by three points but have a better goal difference.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Wales vs Poland date & kick-off time

Game: Wales vs Poland Date: September 25/26, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 26) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Wales vs Poland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It can also be streamed on ViX.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and can be live streamed on Premier Player HD.

The Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast Nations League matches in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA fuboTV, ViX UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD India Sony Six/HD SonyLIV

Wales squad & team news

Gareth Bale might get to start on Sunday after joining the action from the bench against Belgium. It remains to be seen who faces the axe between Brennan Johnson and Daniel James.

Chris Mepham and Ethan Ampadu will not be available due to suspension.

Ben Cabango, Joe Rodon, and Rhys Norrington-Davies might form the back-three to shield Wayne Hennessey in goal.

Position Players Goalkeepers Hennessey, Ward, King Defenders N. Williams, Norrington-Davies, Davies, Cabango, Rodon, Mepham, Ampadu, Gunter, C. Roberts, Thomas Midfielders Allen, Morrell, Levitt, Colwill, J. Williams, Burns, Smith, James, L. Harris, Johnson Forwards Moore, M. Harris, Bale, Matondo, T. Roberts

Poland squad & team news

Czesław Michniewicz might not make many alterations to the starting XI that he fielded against Netherlands a couple of days back.

Szymon Zurkowski will return to the squad after he has served his one-match suspension. Whereas, Robert Lewandowski will continue to lead the line.