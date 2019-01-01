Wafu Cup: Benin hit with double injury blow ahead of Senegal showdown

The Squirrels will be without two key players for Thursday evening’s quarter-final

Benin will be without two key players when they take to the field for Thursday’s Wafu Cup quarter-final showdown with hosts in Thies.

The Squirrels will be without midfielder Fadil Salim Bawa and striker Saliou Idrissou after the duo picked up injuries in Tuesday’s 2-1 First Round victory over Guinea.

According to team officials, Bawa broke his fibula during the meeting with the Syli Nationale, and was treated in hospital during that opening match.

Mes pensées sont avec Salim Bawa après qu’il as fracturé sa jambe pendant le match Bénin conte Guinea.



Normalement, Gaston Houngbedji va lui remplacer au milieu contre le Sénégal ce soir.#WafuCup2019 pic.twitter.com/BxpmUyBKb4 — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) October 3, 2019

Sources within the squad confirmed to Goal that Idrissou, reigning top scorer in the Benin top flight, has also been ruled out after being “trampled on” during the Guinea meeting after coming off the bench.

Gaston Houngbedji replaced Bawa during the victory over Guinea, and will start in his place on Thursday.

Senegal reached the Last Eight of the cup competition after beating Guinea-Bissau in their opener on Saturday, relegating the Djurtus to the plate competition, where they meet Guinea in Thursday’s early kickoff.