VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 - Who is the best right winger in the world?

We at Goal.com have teamed up with the gaming series FIFA 22 to identify the top 11 players existing in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 22 and vote for your favorite right winger (off the five below) but before that here is a quick snippet on the players:

Lionel Messi | FIFA 22 Rating: 93 This year is very different for Leo Messi. In addition to all that he represents of talent, technique, titles and history, Messi finally reached the title with his country Argentina and the seventh Ballon D'or.

Mohamed Salah | FIFA 22 Rating: 89 | The Egyptian pharaoh continues to progress with steady steps to become one of the legends of Arab football and Liverpool FC. An indispensable player who is close to breaking all possible records with his club

Kylian Mbappe | FIFA 22 Rating: 91 | The biggest talent in football right now... his development curve is incredible and he never stops scoring or creating goals for his teammates. His numbers are unbelievable, and some nominate him for the throne of football in the coming years.

Riyad Mahrez | FIFA 22 Rating: 86 | Riyad Mahrez continues to exploit all the opportunities offered to him by Pep Guardiola in the best possible way, many assists and decisive goals, and his numbers with the Algerian national team, which is going through its best period in history, cannot go unnoticed.

Article continues below

Federico Chiesa | FIFA 22 Rating: 84 | An exceptional season for Chiesa with his team Juventus, but especially with the Italian national team, with whom he presented a very special level at Euro 2020