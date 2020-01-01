VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 - Who is the best left back in the world?

We want to know who is the best left back in the game currently

We at Goal.com have teamed up with the gaming serires FIFA 21 to identify the top 11 players exisiting in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 21 and vote for your favorite left back below but before that here is a quick snippet on some of the players:

Ferland Mendy: Mendy is one of the best defensive full-backs on the planet right now. His arrival has ushered in a new way of playing under Zidane, with solidarity being the focus, in the absence of goals. And it’s no coincidence that in Mendy’s first season, Los Blancos enjoyed their best defensive season in over three decades. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 83

Andrew Robertson: was a figure of unparalleled consistency for in a season which saw him hit new heights and cement himself among the upper echelon of players around the world. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 87

Alphonso Davies: At the beginning of the 2019/20 season, the youngster was still playing for the Bayern reserve team in the third tier, but in October he made his first start for the first team. Within a few weeks he established himself as an undisputed regular and has been one of the star performers of the treble-winning campaign. Davies is a left-back with devastating pace, dribbling, vision and tenacity and he is constantly involved in the attack. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 81

Sergio Reguilón: An energetic, almost frantic full-back, Reguilon's trademark is to gallop into the area from deep, rather than cross early.He is not afraid to take on defenders, and registered 1.6 successful dribbles per game last season. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 82

Jordi Alba: We all know what Jordi Alba is capable of. The pacy left-back is often seen touching the line with ample space available, transitioning from defense to offense in a matter of seconds. Overall FIFA 21 rating: 86