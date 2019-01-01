VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 - Who is the best Goalkeeper in the world?

We want to know who the best GK is in the game currently.

As you are aware, we were blessed with a newer edition of the FIFA series recently. To celebrate the launch of FIFA 20, we at Goal.com have teamed up with the series to identify the top 11 players exisiting in the game today. Here is your chance to select your favorite player in each position starting off with the 'Goalkeeper'.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 20 and vote for your favorite goalkeeper below but before that here is a quick snippet on some of the players:

Jan Oblak: The highly-rated 26-year-old GK is considered among the top talents in his position, having impressed at since moving to the Madrid based club in 2014.

Winner of four consecutive Ricardo Zamora trophies since 15/16, the lanky Slovenian, apart from his technical ability, is very agile and is very good with his hands.

Alisson Becker: Recently winning the FIFA's 'The Best' Goalkeeper award, the Brazilian was rewarded for his performances during the whole season with as well as for his performance at Copa America with his national team.

Ederson: went from strength to strength over the course of our drive to Fourmidables glory with manchester city. A fearless figure armed with an imposing frame, the 25-year-old again showed he presents the most formidable of obstacles on those occasions when Citizens' opponents do carve out opportunities.

David de Gea: While the Spaniarh has reclaimed himself among the best in the world with yet another outstanding season in Manchester, his performances only seem to be improving with age.

In the last few weeks, De Gea has saved the club from embarrassment frequently, remarkably against in their recent game and against in domestic league.

Marc-André ter Stegen: Watching Marc-André ter Stegen collect and quickly distribute it to a defender or a midfielder beginning an offense is truly a sight to behold.

The German’s footwork is so often lauded ahead of his goalkeeping skills. While his kicking and handling abilities have impressed the Blaugrana since his move to in 2014, his ability to remain calm under pressure is as impressive as his first two qualities.