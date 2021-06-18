Jogi Low's side were beaten 1-0 in Budapest by the world champions, however, the Monaco forward still thinks they'll reach the last 16

Germany are "not nervous" despite losing their opening game of Euro 2020 and remain confident about reaching the knock-out stages, striker Kevin Volland says.

Jogi Low's side face a battle to reach the last 16 after losing their opening game of the tournament 1-0 to France in Budapest on Tuesday night, a Mats Hummels own goal consigning Germany to defeat against the world champions.

Monaco forward Volland is still optimistic about their chances, as they prepare for their second match of Group F against Portugal on Saturday.

What has been said?

Volland told Goal and SPOX: "We are not nervous, we are all in a good mood and optimistic that we will play a good game against Portugal and get through the group stage."

Germany could have lost to France by a wider margin, as Kylian Mbappe had two efforts chalked off for offside, however, Volland was still happy with the way he and his team-mates performed against the 2018 World Cup winners.

He said: "It's annoying that we lost the game because we had a decent performance overall. We certainly could have played some situations better, we have to work on that, but the mood is good and we are now looking forward to the next game."

Usually a striker, eyebrows were raised when Volland was brought on as a substitute for left wing-back Robin Gosens in the 88th minute in Budapest, playing the end of the game in a very unfamiliar position.

Volland, however, defended his manager's tactical decision, saying: "That was only for a few minutes, the game was almost over anyway. The coach wanted to bring in an attacking left-back. As a player, you take that for granted and try to do your best, even if it's not your main position. I'm annoyed that I missed one or two crosses at the end, but that's also part of football."

Germany at Euro 2020

Drawn in the toughest group of the tournament alongside world champions France, Euro 2016 winners Portugal, and Hungary, Germany face an uphill task to reach the last 16 following their defeat in the opening game.

Article continues below

They could progress as one of the best third-placed sides should they win one of their two remaining group fixtures, however, victory over Portugal in Munich on Saturday would boost their chances of a top-two finish and definite qualification for the next round.

Germany also have the advantage of playing all three group games on home soil at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, as they aim to avoid a repeat of their humiliating group-stage exit at Russia 2018.

Further Reading