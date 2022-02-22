Vlahovic sets modern Juventus record with Champions League debut goal after 32 seconds

Juventus newcomer Dusan Vlahovic wasted little time scoring on his Champions League debut on Tuesday, netting just 32 seconds into the clash with Villarreal to become the quickest European scorer for the club in the modern era.

With the Turin club's first attack of the game, Vlahovic chested down a long ball before firing past the goalkeeper with a low strike.

The striker only just joined Juventus in January from Fiorentina for €70 million ($79m/£58m).

Vlahovic scores 32 seconds into UCL debut

DUSAN VLAHOVIC SCORES 32 SECONDS INTO HIS #UCL DEBUT. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wJ5o8tHCVM — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 22, 2022 Welcome to the Champions League, Dušan Vlahović 🙌🤩



The Serbian striker scores just THIRTY-ONE SECONDS into his #UCL debut 😳👏



What a start he's made to life at Juventus! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lSqlQYS2l4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 22, 2022 32 - Dusan Vlahovic is the Juventus player who took less time (32 seconds) to score his first goal in the European Cup/Champions League; he is also the first among the Bianconeri to score on his debut in the modern #UCL in the knockout phase. Devastating. pic.twitter.com/t6eQyQswwO — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) February 22, 2022

