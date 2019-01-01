Virat Kohli - Sunil Chhetri deserves to play in a FIFA World Cup

The Indian cricket team captain has hailed Sunil Chhetri's contributions towards Indian foootball....

Indian cricket team skipper and co-owner Virat Kohli believes that a maiden FIFA World Cup qualification for the country is in sights in the not so distant future.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2019 Best FIFA Football Awards, Kohli stressed on his desire to see Sunil Chhetri and the Blue Tigers in the most prestigious football tournament in the world.

“Honestly, not far off,” Kohli told FIFA.com when asked how far off were from sealing a maiden World Cup qualification.

“We have improved drastically in our football over the last three-four years. With new talent coming in to make the difference, and our skipper Sunil Chhetri leading the team with amazing composure and inspiration, I see us qualifying very soon for the World Cup.”

The 29-year-old hailed Chhetri’s contributions to Indian football and feels that it is quite unfortunate that the veteran forward is yet to play in the biggest stage of international football.

“It's a sad fact to realise, especially after all that he's done for the nation,” Kohli stated.

“If anyone deserves it, it’s him. And the team should rally behind that motivation and qualify, and dedicate it to him.

“He's an absolute champion and an inspirational human being.”

Having been involved as a co-owner with (ISL) franchise FC Goa for some time now, Kohli sees himself getting involved with football on a much larger scale once he hangs up his cricketing boots.

“Football has always intrigued me. I love it,” he said.

“I see myself being involved more, and at a larger scale. Football has huge potential in and I want to see it grow to a great level. That would be amazing,” the star cricketer added.