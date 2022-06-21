Vinicius Junior commits future to Real Madrid amid PSG links: 'I will continue in the biggest club in the world'

The forward is set to sign a lucrative contract extension at the Santiago Bernabeu following his best season yet

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior has pledged his future to Real Madrid amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain and believes he can continue to grow as a player at the "biggest club in the world".

Vinicius enjoyed a breakout season at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021-22, scoring 22 goals in 52 games to mark a new personal best since signing from Flamengo as a teenager.

It proved a memorable year for Madrid, who completed a Liga-Champions League double in May with victory over Liverpool to lift their 14th European title.

What did Vinicius say about Madrid future?

"I will continue in the biggest club in the world," the Blancos ace told SporTV.

"This is just the beginning. I have many things to conquer. I hope to have many trophies at the end of my career.

"It's normal with age [to take time developing]. I skipped many steps in training. I became a professional when I was 16 years old and still not fully formed.

"Real represented a huge amount of pressure, but I had the help of Benzema, Marcelo and Casemiro, who are very experienced players. I have always been evolving. This season was good, so I hope the next one will be better.”

The bigger picture

Vinicius remains under contract at Madrid until June 2024, but according to reports he will soon be signing a new deal.

The Brazilian's current agreement ranks him among the lowest-paid players at the club and he will be in line for a significant pay increase once he puts pen to paper on an extension, particularly in light of his exploits across the past season.

