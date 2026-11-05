Viktor's justice! Gyokeres answers critics with masterclass performance in Prague

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Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres expressed his delight after delivering a goal and an assist in the Gunners' 2-1 Champions League win at Slavia Prague. The Swedish international took his tally to 16 goal involvements in 25 competition appearances.

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Gyokeres delivers decisive masterclass in Prague

Viktor Gyokeres produced a starring performance to guide Arsenal to a 2-1 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague. The Swedish forward provided a clever through ball for Noni Madueke's opener before curling home a sublime individual effort before half-time.

The display marked Gyokeres' fifth goal involvement in his last five appearances across all competitions.

He has now been directly involved in 16 goals across 25 career Champions League matches, recording 12 goals and four assists.

Slide 2: Swede relishes attacking output despite second-half slump

Speaking after the final whistle, Gyokeres reflected on his match-winning contribution while acknowledging the contrast between the two halves. "I feel very good. Obviously, I’m happy with the win and to contribute to the two goals," Gyokeres stated.

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"So, a good feeling in the first half - and then obviously in the second half, with how that went, maybe the feeling isn’t as good right now. But overall, if you look at the first half, it’s a good feeling."

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"It’s my job as a striker and of course I want to contribute every game when I’m on the pitch and want to be involved as much as I can in attacks," he added.

Slide 3: Arteta praises tactical connection and movement

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta lauded Gyokeres' intelligence in movement, noting how he exploited Slavia's man-marking system. "He did that really well, understood really well when to appear, when to threaten, because they leave people, they follow man-to-man in the midfield," Arteta explained.

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"When I said he was really connected to the team, that was another example. I thought he had a great performance alongside the goal and assist."

"The players need to impact the game like he has done today when they get the opportunity," the manager emphasized.

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Slide 4: Striker targets continuous improvement with Gunners

Gyokeres remains focused on pushing Arsenal further as they build momentum across domestic and European competitions. "So far we’ve had a good run in the Champions League and in the league as well," Gyokeres noted.

"At the stage we’re in right now, we’re in a good spot, but I think we’re all clear on what we can improve and what we need to do to take the next step."

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Gyokeres will look to maintain his starting spot when Arsenal host Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.