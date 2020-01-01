Vikram Pratap Singh earns a point for Indian Arrows against NEROCA FC

The Arrows have picked points in successive games...

and play out a 1-1 draw in an 2019-20 fixture at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Sunday.

NEROCA took the lead through Sushil Meitei's 24th minute free-kick but Vikram Pratap Singh (42') made sure of a point for the Indian youngsters.

Having beaten 2-1 in their last outing, Arrows coach Shanmugam Venkatesh made two changes to bring Aman Chetri and Bikash Yumnam in place of Saurabh Meher and Harmanpreet Singh

The visitors coach, Gift Raikhan, made three changes from his side that drew 2-2 against Chennai City. Gaty Kouami, Romtan Singh and Khanngam Horam replaced Zico Sekle, Zodingliana and Siam Hanghal.

Boubacar Diarra headed straight in the hands of Lalbiakhlua Jongte in the eight minute before the hosts put the ball in the net at the other end three minutes later. However, Akash Mishra's goal was disallowed as RV Hormipam was deemed to have fouled Johnson Singh in the NEROCA box following a long throw-in by Bikash Yumnam.

An unfortunate hand-ball that went against Hormipam around 25 yards out resulted in NEROCA's lead as Meitei sent his direct free-kick into the bottom left corner of Jhongte's goal in the 24th minute despite a touch from the Arrows goalkeeper.

The Arrows, too, eventually scored from a set-piece in the 42nd minute. Vikram connected to Givson Singh's corner with a glancing header from the near post into the other end of the goal. 1-1.

Khaiminthang Lhungdim set himself up to half-volley a shot at goal around 10 minutes in the second half but Jongte alert to the threat besides denying Khanngam Horam in both halves.

The draw sees no change in position for the two sides' standings with NEROCA (9) picking their fifth point from five matches while Arrows (10) are now with four points from as many matches.