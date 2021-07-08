Vieira or Nuno: Which African-born manager will last longer in their new role?

Goal readers are of the opinion that the Spurs boss will last longer in his managerial role than the former France international

Nuno Espirito Santo will last longer than Patrick Vieira in their new managerial role in England, according to the majority of Goal readers.

The tacticians have been saddled with the responsibility of leading different English Premier League teams during the 2021-22 season.

While Nuno – who was born in Sao Tome and Principe – will oversee Tottenham Hotspur, Senegal-born Vieira - who represented France at the international level - would be hoping to lead Crystal Palace to a successful outing next term.

We asked our readers which of the African-born managers will last longer in their position.

In a poll conducted on the Goal Africa Twitter handle, 61.5 percent of the voters claim Nuno would stay longer as manager.

The former Porto and Valencia boss boasts of an in-depth knowledge about English football having managed Wolverhampton Wanderers for four seasons.

Elsewhere, only 38.5 percent of voters think Vieira would not be kicked out so early at Selhurst Park.

The Arsenal legend will succeed Roy Hodgson in the hotseat in south London – having been handed a three-year contract.

He started his coaching career with Major League Soccer side New York City FC, before moving to Ligue 1 side Nice in 2018. In his maiden season, he led the Eaglets to a seventh-place finish in the French elite division.

Nonetheless, Vieira was shown the exit door on December 4, 2020, after a run of five consecutive defeats in all competitions plus elimination from the group stage of the Europa League

For Nuno, he led Wolves to win the English Championship in his first campaign, before earning successive seventh-place finishes in their first two seasons back in the EPL – the club’s highest league position since 1980.

Also, the 47-year-old took the Molineux Stadium giants to the 2019-20 Europa League quarter-finals. He will be challenged with a similar run in Europe with Spurs, who enter next season's Uefa Conference League.

His coming ends Tottenham Hotspur’s search to replace Jose Mourinho for more than two months, with Ryan Mason overseeing the first team on an interim basis for their Carabao Cup final defeat to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.