Vidi vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Blues have already secured first place in their Europa League group but will want to maintain their excellent European form when they face Vidi

Chelsea travel to Hungary to face Vidi in their final Europa League group stage game having already secured a spot in the knockout rounds as Group L winners.

Maurizio Sarri will be eager to maintain Chelsea's undefeated record in Europe this season so far, however, despite the low stakes of the game. A handful of key Blues players have not travelled to Hungary with the likes of Eden Hazard and Kepa rested, thus giving a chance for fringe players and youngsters to have a run-out in the starting XI.

Vidi still have a chance of making it to the next round with either a draw or a win despite currently sitting in third position, and have home advantage on their side.

Game Vidi vs Chelsea Date Thursday, December 13 Time 5:55pm GMT / 12:55pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream Univision NOW fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 2 and livestreamed on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Vidi players Goalkeepers Scherbitski, Chichkan Defenders Rios, Polyakov, Filipenko, Volodko Midfielders Baga, Yablonski, Dragun, Hleb, Berezkin, Volkov, Moukam, Nikolov Forwards Ivanic, Tuominen, Stasevich, Skavysh, Gordeychuk, Signevich

Marko Nikolie has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash with Chelsea, though will likely be fielding squad changes following a defeat to Ujpest at the weekend.

Confirmed Vidi XI: Kovacsik; Fiola, Juhasz, Vinicius, Stopira; Nego, Hadzic, Nikolov; Huszti, Milanov; Scepovic.

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Caballero, Bulka, Cumming Defenders Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen Midfielder Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, McEachran Forwards Giroud

The likes of Mateo Kovacic and Victor Moses are absent due to injury, while Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Eden Hazard, Cesar Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante have not travelled with the squad.

Youngsters Jamie Cumming and George McEachran have been included.

Confirmed Chelsea XI: Caballero; Zappacosta, Christensen, Ampadu,, Emerson; Fabregas, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek; Willian, Morata, Hudson-Odoi.

Betting & Match Odds

Chelsea are priced at odds of winning 8/13 according to bet 365, while a draw is available at 29/10. A win for Vidi is priced at 11/2.

Match Preview

Chelsea have momentum on their side knowing that they have already confirmed their spot in the round of 32 stage in the Europa League, and will face Vidi just five days after their momentous 2-0 win over Premier League giants Manchester City.

Sarri's side managed to put an end to City's unbeaten run in the Premier League – subjecting them to their first domestic loss since April 2018 – and currently remain in a three-horse battle for fourth place alongside the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu are due to have an opportunity to feature for Chelsea this evening following the absences of key players, while fringe players Davide Zappacosta will also be keen for playing time and a chance to impress.

The forward duo of Olivier Giroud and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also likely enjoy a substantial amount of playing time having scored three goals apiece in the competition.

Chelsea have conceded just one goal in the Europa League all season and Sarri will be eager to maintain his solid defensive record.

A handful of sides have already been confirmed for the Europa League knockouts draw which will take place on Monday, with Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen into the next round alongside Chelsea.