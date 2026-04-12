Spanish football is reeling from a fresh scandal that has sparked widespread outrage after a video emerged showing the president of fourth-tier club CD Colonia chasing his Muslim players with Iberian pork in an incident described as “racist and humiliating”.

The timing could not be worse: Spanish football is already under scrutiny after several racist incidents in recent weeks, and this fresh controversy has only deepened criticism of the country’s football community.

The clip quickly sparked outrage.

In the clip, which club president Xavi Puvis initially shared on social media before deleting it, he first promoted an Iberian pork product intended as gifts for the upcoming match, then chased his Muslim players while shouting, “Eat pork!”

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, but fans and media roundly condemned the clip, forcing the club to remove it.

A controversial justification

In a three-minute follow-up video, Bouffis described the incident as “a misunderstood joke” and insisted, “We were trying to have some fun, but some people used it to attack the club. I did not mean to offend any religion or person.”

His explanations failed to convince many observers, who felt he had “crossed the line of humour” and shown disregard for basic human and sporting values.

A history of controversy

Bovis, 39, has cultivated a reputation for controversy since becoming club president.

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In 2019 he briefly renamed another club he led the “Flat Earth Club” and has been a vocal opponent of Covid-19 vaccines.

After a league match, he confronted a referee, declaring: “Did you come here just to earn €300? I’ll pay you three times that amount!” The outburst earned him a two-year ban and a €3,500 fine, later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Resignation under pressure

Under mounting criticism, Bovis officially resigned as club president on 1 April but stayed on the board of directors. Founded in 1945, Colonia Moscardo is a historic Madrid club currently battling to remain in Segunda Federación, Spain’s second tier.

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An eventful finale to a colourful career

In a farewell video, he said he would leave football altogether to become a shepherd, adding, “I will start a new phase in my life as a shepherd, growing tomatoes and tending sheep. I thank everyone who supported my career at the club.”

To date, the Spanish Football Federation has yet to issue an official statement, despite growing calls for a swift investigation and firm action against any racist behaviour that tarnishes the sport’s image.