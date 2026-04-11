Video | An unexpected twist: Bournemouth stun Arsenal and keep City's title hopes alive

Arsenal suffered an unexpected 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday evening at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League’s 32nd round.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 17th minute when Eli Junior Crobe finished a low left-wing cross that deflected off William Saliba’s foot.

Arsenal equalised in the 35th minute through a penalty, confidently dispatched by Victor Giocaris into the keeper’s right.

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The Gunners then suffered a decisive blow in the 74th minute as Alex Scott thundered in a second for the Cherries from inside the box, beyond the reach of Raya, restoring the visitors’ lead and clinching the win.

The loss left Arsenal on 70 points from 32 games, while Bournemouth moved up to 45 points and ninth place.

The result hands Manchester City, second on 61 points from 30 games, a golden chance to narrow the gap and keep the title race alive.

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