The Atlético Madrid team bus was attacked by Barcelona fans ahead of tonight’s first-leg Champions League quarter-final clash between the two sides.

This is not the first such incident: during the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final last month, a group of hardcore Barça supporters also targeted the visitors’ bus, smashing one window as it approached the stadium.

Spanish sports newspaper Marca noted on Wednesday that the same scenario unfolded during the previous visit to the Camp Nou for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, and now, once again, ahead of the Champions League quarter-final, objects were hurled at the Atlético bus, shattering two windows.

Although this time the attack took place on the street leading to the stadium, In both instances, the Atlético Madrid team bus was unable to reach the stadium under minimum security conditions, having been subjected to a barrage of objects which, although they caused no harm to the team members, did result in material damage.”

The report added that the damage was concentrated on the windscreen on the driver’s side, which was completely shattered. “This is not an isolated incident,” the article stressed, “and it has only deepened Atlético Madrid’s frustration after they endured similar treatment during their last visit.”

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Spanish sports daily Sport later posted video evidence of the damage, underlining the scale of the incident. Atletico officials are now calling for enhanced security protocols, warning that repeated attacks on their team bus risk player safety and contradict the sport’s core values of respect and fair play. Club sources say they have filed formal complaints with both the local police and the competition organisers, insisting that decisive action is needed to prevent a similar scenario—or worse—when the sides meet again. In the wider context, Wednesday’s incident is the latest in a series of troubling episodes involving away-team buses in Spanish football. Experts point out that while broken glass may seem minor compared with on-pitch violence, it erodes the game’s family-friendly image and sends a damaging message to young supporters. For now, fans will watch closely to see how authorities respond, hoping that dialogue and deterrents can restore the kind of calm that is essential to enjoying the beautiful game.