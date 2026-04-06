Video: Chizni brilliantly parodies Yamal in a satirical way... and Lamine's surprising reaction

A confrontation between Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny and Lamine Yamal ended with a surprising reaction from the talented winger.

Wojciech Szczęsny is well known for imitating players, whether they are teammates from the teams he has played for or even opponents.

The latest victim of the Barcelona goalkeeper was his teammate Lamine Yamal, as a video went viral on social media showing Cezny imitating the young player’s gait.

Cezny didn’t stop walking like Yamal, even though his teammate was standing right in front of him; Yamal quickly caught on and gestured for his teammate to carry on.

The veteran goalkeeper did not respond to Yamal, but continued to walk in his own style amidst the laughter of those around them in the players’ car park.

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