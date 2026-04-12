Video: Al-Da'ee sets a condition for Al-Hilal to be crowned champions of the Roshen League

Mohammed Al-Deayea, Al-Hilal’s former goalkeeper, says the club must meet one key condition to overhaul Al-Nassr and win the Roshen League. He also attributes past defeats to Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

Al-Hilal currently sit second in the Roshen League with 68 points, five adrift of leaders Al-Nassr (73), with six matches left.

Speaking on the programme “Dourina Ghair”, Al-Da’ee stated: “If Simone Inzaghi maintains the same Al-Hilal line-up against Al-Khulood in the remaining matches, I believe he will win the title.”

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However, he warned that if the Italian reverted to his previous tactics, the title would slip away, citing several avoidable draws that had already cost the team an early championship.

He then stressed that Al-Hilal’s remaining fixtures are more straightforward than Al-Nassr’s, adding that the title is within reach if the team capitalises on its schedule and Al-Alamy suffer a setback against them.