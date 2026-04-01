On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani made a pledge to the Lions of Mesopotamia following their qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals.

The Iraqi national team secured the eighth Arab spot for the upcoming World Cup following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bolivia in the Intercontinental Play-off final at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico on Wednesday morning.

The Iraqi national team last qualified for the World Cup in the 1986 edition in Mexico.

Al-Sudani made a phone call to the Iraqi national team’s delegation in Mexico, in the presence of all the players and the accompanying staff. Al-Sudani expressed his pride in the achievement of the Lions of Mesopotamia, noting that they had brought joy to the hearts of all Iraqis and raised the country’s flag on the international stage.

Read also: Checkmate... Game over: Salah falls into the trap of the grand deception



Scandal ahead of the 2030 World Cup: Shame haunts Spain and global condemnation following the disaster against Egypt

The Prime Minister dedicated this victory to the souls of the martyrs and the wounded who made sacrifices for Iraq’s security and stability. He also praised the outstanding performance of the players against Bolivia, expressing his confidence that this fighting spirit and determination would help them achieve further successes.

Al-Sudani emphasised that the names of these players will be immortalised in the history of Iraqi football, having succeeded in realising a dream that had eluded the fans for more than four decades.

He also promised to honour them officially with a special reward, in recognition of this historic achievement which reflects the status of sport in Iraq, as soon as they arrive in the Iraqi capital.

For their part, Adnan Darjal, President of the Iraqi Football Association, coach Graham Arnold, and team captain Ayman Hussein thanked Sudani for his constant support of the national team, emphasising their determination to work even harder to achieve positive results that will enhance the standing of Iraqi football.

It is worth noting that the Prime Minister had earlier ordered the suspension of official working hours on Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate this historic qualification.



Read also: Hassan Shehata: Salah is good enough for Real Madrid and Barcelona... and we will compete in the World Cup without any inferiority complex

Read also: Because of Messi and Salah... US League Commissioner mocks Ibrahim Hassan