Video: 10 minutes of madness between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid

The final ten minutes of the first half in the La Liga Round 30 clash between Atlético Madrid and visitors Barcelona saw a dramatic turnaround at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The match began with Atlético Madrid applying their usual pressure on home turf, but the game remained evenly balanced until the final minutes of the half.

In the 39th minute, Giuliano Simeone opened the scoring for the home side to give the Rojiblancos the lead.

But it took only a few minutes for Barcelona to strike back: in the 42nd minute, Marcus Rashford scored the equaliser following a decisive pass from Dani Olmo, exploiting a defensive gap on Atlético’s left flank.

Just as the crowd were settling in for the break, the 45th minute plus 7 seconds brought a touch of tension: Nicolás González was shown a red card, increasing the pressure on the home side and potentially forcing manager Simeone to reshuffle his line-up for the second half.

The Catalan side are looking to consolidate their La Liga lead and extend their advantage over rivals Real Madrid from 4 to 7 points after Los Blancos lost 2-1 to Real Mallorca this afternoon.

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