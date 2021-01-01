Victorien Adebayor: Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak target joins Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan at Legon Cities

The Niger star is set to spend the rest of the season with The Royals, having struggled to settle at Danish side Koge

Former Inter Allies sensation Victorien Adebayor has left Danish side Koge for Ghana Premier League big spenders Legon Cities, teaming up with Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan.

The Niger international joins The Royals on loan in a deal that runs until the end of the season.

He makes a comeback to the GPL only five months after snubbing interest from local giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in favour of a move to Denmark.

"HB Koge has made an agreement with Ghanaian club Legon Cities FC. The deal means striker Victorien Adebayor will be loaned out to Legon Cities, who play in the Ghanaian Premier League. The lease is valid for the rest of the year," the Danish side has announced on their official website.

Upon learning of Adebayor's imminent move back to Ghana, Hearts reportedly once again expressed interest in the attacker who chose Legon instead.

During his first stint in Ghana, the forward topped the 2019-20 GPL goalscorers' chart with 12 goals as at matchweek 15 when the championship was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, he found the back of the net 19 times in 25 league outings for the Eleven-Is-To-One over two seasons.

"In this way, we meet the wishes of Adebayor. For personal reasons, he has a strong need to be close to his family for the time to come. We have listened to that," says Koge director Per Rud.

"We have come to the conclusion that if he does not thrive here because he [has not been himself and this] is the right solution.

“Adebayor’s first time in Denmark has not been easy. There has been corona. The paperwork with visas and work permits have been a long time coming. We have not yet succeeded in bringing his girlfriend to Denmark.

"At the same time, he has been hit by injuries, which has meant that he has not been given the desired playing time. Now he gets a period in a club where he is safe. At the same time, he can get in shape and, in addition to football, focus on family life.”

Adebayor joined Koge in a three-year deal from Allies, leaving the Ghanaian side as the club's all-time top scorer in GPL history.

"We have now put together a plan together with Legon Cities FC. It must ensure the framework for Adebayor's development. He is an exciting player and we still believe in the model with players from Africa and that we can integrate them," Rud added.

"Effiong Nsungusi is on the verge of his breakthrough in HB Koge, and Frank Assinki, with whom we have a long contract, is currently playing for the Ghanaian U20 national team at the Africa Cup of Nations. They have shown that they can handle the transition from Ghana to Europe."



Legon, who signed veteran Ghana striker Gyan in October last year, also have Black Stars' 2014 World Cup No.1 goalkeeper Fatau Dauda on their books.