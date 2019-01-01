Victor Osimhen: Lille striker makes Champions League debut against Ajax
Thanks to his impressive goal-scoring run, the 20-year-old was included in Christophe Galtier’s starting XI for the encounter taking place at Johan Cruyff Arena.
Osimhen joined the Great Danes on a five-year deal from Belgian First Division A club Sporting Charleroi as a replacement for Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe.
The Nigeria international has turned heads with his imposing performance at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, where he boasts of five goals in five Ligue 1 appearances to lead the goalscorers’ chart alongside Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.
A good start for Galtier’s team in Amsterdam will enhance their bid to qualify from Group H which has Chelsea and Valencia.
Lille host Frank Lampard’s men in their next fixture billed for October 2, while Ajax travel to Mestalla for a date with the Spaniards.