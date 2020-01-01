Victor Moses: What does the season hold?

Now back at Chelsea, but does the Nigeria wideman have a future at Stamford Bridge?

The changing managerial set-up at Stamford Bridge has ensured a roller-coaster career for Victor Moses at .

Signed by Roberto Di Mattoe, unwanted by Jose Mourinho, a key figure during Antonio Conte’s tenure, then sidelined again under Maurizio Sarri, it remains to be seen whether he has a role to play under Frank Lampard.

Now 29, Moses should be in his prime, but seemingly without a role to play at this new-look Chelsea side, what does the future hold?

More teams

🚨 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭 🎧🎙️



📣 Premier League Preview 🥁



Which African signings should excite you this season ... 🔥



🗣️ @AfricanFtblHQ & @EddyDove



🔗: https://t.co/hElxCkMh5b pic.twitter.com/ry7u7wDEgj — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) September 11, 2020

The story of last season

The 2019-20 season was split between two European giants for Moses, as he spent the first half of the campaign on loan at and then moved to Internazionale during the January transfer window.

A switch to meant a reunion with former mentor Conte, and a chance to get back on track, although ultimately, the coronavirus pandemic cost momentum as they looked to overhaul .

Moses made 12 appearances in , with only four from the start, and while there was some excellent interplay with Romelu Lukaku—and three assists—he ultimately didn’t do enough to seal a permanent move to the club.

The summer arrival of Achraf Hakimi—a direct rival for Moses—ensured a return to parent club Chelsea.

Any transfer rumours?

Surprisingly little, considering he’s a Premier League-winning wideman who appears to be in his prime, and who appears to be available at his club.

The likes of Willian, Pedro, Michy Batshuayi, Kenedy, Ethan Ampadu and Marco Pasalic have all left the club so far this window, but at the time of writing, Moses remains.

One hope for 2020/21

Obviously, there will be some who are hoping that Moses can make a triumphant return to Stamford Bridge, that he can convince former teammate Lampard that he still has a role to play and that he can help influence some of the squad’s younger heads.

However, Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella doesn’t even believe that Moses can hold out any hope for a stay in West London.

“[I hope] that he finds a way out of Chelsea to another club of a similar level to Internazionale,” he began. “Chelsea were asking for €10 million to sell Moses and are doing the same again now.

“His final destination isn't yet known but there's a good player there for a club in need of an energetic winger.”

Clubs on a similar level to Inter are few and far between, and time is ticking away for Moses to find a destination befitting this stage of his career.

One fear for 2020/21

By contrast, Kinsella is concerned that Moses may end up stuck at Chelsea, with no chance of playing time before January at the earliest.

“[My fear is] that he doesn't get out of Chelsea and wastes a whole year of his career,” the correspondent noted. “It happened to him before under Sarri where he wasn't used for six months before finding a loan, and it has to be on his mind that he doesn't get left stranded on the fringes of Lampard's squad.

“It seems highly unlikely he will be a first-team player under Lampard this season.”

It’s not a situation that an injury to one of Lamps’ starters over the next few weeks couldn’t change, but even then, it appears Moses would find himself way down the pecking order.

Article continues below

Goal’s prediction for the season to come

For a player of Moses’s age, quality, experience and versatility, there must be an opportunity somewhere, whether in or elsewhere.

The transfer rumour mill is worryingly—and surprisingly—quiet, but there’s still ample time for the wideman to find the kind of destination that would suit him.

Our prediction is that he does get a move away from Stamford Bridge—initially on loan—over the next month, although beyond that, his future looks murky.