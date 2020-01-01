Victor Moses urges Inter Milan not to 'lose heart' over Coppa Italia defeat to Napoli

The Nigerian wing-back has encouraged the Nerazzurri not to be let down by Wednesday's home loss

Victor Moses called on Milan not to "lose heart" after they lost 1-0 to in the first leg of the semi-finals at the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri came into the game on the back of a big 4-2 comeback win over city rivals last Sunday, while Partenopei were beaten on their turf by Lecce.

Inter were, therefore, the favourites, but Fabian Ruiz's 57th-minute strike was the difference in the Italian fashion capital.

"We spent a lot of Sunday in terms of physical and mental energies, but this cannot be an excuse," Moses said after the match.

"We are very disappointed for this defeat, but we must not lose heart: we must win on the return.

⌛ | FINAL WHISTLE



Not the result we wanted as we head to Naples in need of a win in three weeks' time.#InterNapoli #CoppaItalia#FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/sUWXqmbsEI — Inter (@Inter_en) February 12, 2020

Moses has featured four times in all competitions for Inter since moving on loan from , with his initial loan at cut short.

The 29-year old says his acclimatisation in has been "easy" and rates Antonio Conte - whom he worked with at Chelsea, as one of the best in the world.

"It is important for me to put myself at the service of the team and my teammates," Moses continued.

"He [Conte] is one of the best coaches in the world: he played football, he has a lot of passion.

"I am very happy to work with him also here after the Chelsea experience."

Inter will hope to reverse the deficit in the second leg which takes place on March 5 at the San Paolo.

They will be back on league duty this Sunday when they take a tricky trip to in-form , who are just one point behind them in third place.