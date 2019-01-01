Victor Moses nets winner to help Fenerbahce past 10-man Rizespor

The Nigerian winger scored his second goal for the Yellow Canaries since leaving Chelsea in January to help them move further from the relegation zone

Victor Moses scored the winning goal in ’s 3-2 victory over 10-man Rizespor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Since finishing as runners-up last season in the elite division, the Yellow Canaries have nose-dived as they continued in the struggle to avoid relegation.

The Nigerian winger who joined the side from brightened their chances of continuing their stay in the Super Lig, scoring a late winner at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium to help Ersun Yanal’s men halt a three-game winless run.

Dario Melnjak opened the scoring for the visitors four minutes into the tie with Mykola Morozyuk providing the assist.

In the 22nd minute, Serdar Aziz equalized for the home team before Roberto Soldado gave the Yellow Canaries the lead for the first time in the encounter.

Three minutes before the half-time break, Morozyuk got his second booking and was subsequently sent off by referee Halil Umut Meler.

Melnjak scored his second in the 55th minute to bring the Black Sea Sparrowhawk back to contention before the on-loan Chelsea winger scored the winning goal from the penalty spot with six minute left to play.

Moses featured for 90 minutes before he was replaced by Elif Elmas while Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu was a second-half substitute for Rizespor.

international Andre Ayew was introduced for Miha Zajc in the 58th minute while Aminu Umar made way for Braian Samudio in the 73rd minute as the visitors searched for a winning goal.

With the win, Fenerbahce are three places above the drop zone with 28 points from 24 games. They take on league leaders in their next league game on March 9.