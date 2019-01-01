Victor Moses lauds Fenerbahce's 'fantastic fightback' against Besiktas

The winger started the tie side but was taken off in a double substitution at the break as the Yellow Canaries looked to overturn a three-goal deficit

Victor Moses has lauded 's 'fantastic fightback' after they secured a dramatic 3-3 draw against in Monday's Turkish Super Lig encounter.

First-half goals from Burak Yılmaz [2] and Gokhan Gonul had left the visitors with a herculean task in the second half.

Before the restart, Moses and Mauricio Isla were subbed off for Andre Ayew and Mathieu Valbuena respectively as Ersun Yanal sought a remedy against a highly ranked opposition.

Ten minutes later, Miha Zajc reduced the deficit before Sadik Çiftpınar and Hasan Kaldırım completed the comeback.

"3-0 down to draw 3-3. Fantastic fightback from the lads yesterday!" Moses tweeted.

"Thanks to our fans for the amazing support"

3-0 down to draw 3-3. Fantastic fight back from the lads yesterday! Thanks to our fans for the amazing support 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/x5YNq0mZIA — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) February 26, 2019

Moses has now played five times in the Turkish top-flight, two from the start and has a goal to his credit.