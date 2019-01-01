Victor Moses hails Fenerbahce’s Europa League win

Islam Slimani’s 21st-minute effort gave the Yellow Canaries a first-leg advantage against Zenit at the Sukru Saracoglu

Victor Moses has heaped praise on Fenerbahce after their 1-0 victory over Zenit St. Petersburg in Tuesday’s Europa League game.

Algeria international Islam Slimani scored the only goal of the encounter to hand the Yellow Canaries a first-leg advantage at the Sukru Saracoglu.

The on-loan Chelsea winger who made his full debut in the encounter since joining Ersun Yanal’s men in January has called on his side to now focus on their upcoming Super Lig game against Konyaspor on Saturday.

“Good win last night, first leg. Time to focus now on Saturday,” Moses tweeted.

Prior to the game, the former Wigan Athletic player had made three substitute appearances for the side scoring once.

He will hope to make his second start when Fenerbahce play host to the Anatolian Eagle at Sukru Saracoglu.