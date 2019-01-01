Victor Moses hails Fenerbahce's comeback win on his return

A groin injury had kept the Chelsea loanee out of action for the past two Turkish Super Lig games

Victor Moses has lauded 's ‘great win’ against Kasimpasa on Saturday, after the Yellow Canaries came from behind to secure a 3-1 triumph.

The visitors started the game on the back foot after Harun Tekin scored a 13th-minute own goal.

However, strikes from Eljif Elmas, Mathieu Valbuena and Roberto Soldado saw them pick up the maximum points.

On his part, Moses was glad he made a return to Fenerbahce’s squad for Saturday's tie after a groin injury sidelined him for two games.

He replaced Elmas in the second half to play for the last 29 minutes.

“Great win today the boys were amazing. Buzzing to be back out there too,” Moses tweeted.

Great win today the boys were amazing 💪🏿 buzzin to be back out there too 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bo83y9bzQ2 — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) May 4, 2019

The ex- international was making his 13th appearance since teaming up with Ersun Yanal’s side on a temporary basis from Premier League side in January.

Moses will hope to play from the start when Fenerbahce host Akhisarspor in their next league game on May 11.