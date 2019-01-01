Victor Moses hails Fenerbahce fans after Sivasspor win

The Yellow Canaries returned to winning ways against the Yigidos and the winger has applauded their supporters for their unrelenting backing

Victor Moses has hailed fans after their 2-1 win over Sivasspor in Friday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Goals from Roberto Soldado and Mehmet Ekici secured a comeback victory for the Yellow Canaries after Ozer Hurmaci’s opener, thus, returning to winning ways following last weekend’s defeat to league leaders .

The on-loan player featured for the entire duration of the encounter on his eighth appearance for Ersun Yanal’s men.

Delighted with his team's performance, the winger has taken to the social media to appreciate their ‘amazing’ fans.

“Big performance from the lads tonight, massive three point. Fans were amazing again,” Moses posted on Instagram.

Despite the victory, Fenerbahce remain in the second spot with eight points adrift of Istanbul Basaksehir.

The former man who has scored two goals since joining the side in January will look to deliver another decent showing when they trade tackles with Ankaragucu on April 6.