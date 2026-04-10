This season, VfB Stuttgart are competing in the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Europa League. To watch every match live, you’ll need subscriptions to multiple broadcasters.

Here you can find out which channels are broadcasting VfB Stuttgart’s matches live.

Below is a quick guide to every broadcaster showing the club’s matches live on TV and online.

Watch VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, Europa League and DFB Cup live on TV and via livestream.

From the 2025/26 Bundesliga season through 2028/29, Saturday games have moved from Sky to DAZN, which also retains Sunday matches.

Sky remains the main broadcaster, showing the Friday-evening kickoff, every Saturday-afternoon game as a single match, and the headline clash on Saturday evening. VfB fans can also stream their matches live on WOW or the Sky Go app.

On free-to-air TV, SAT.1 will show the opening match, the Friday-evening fixtures from matchdays 15 and 16, and both relegation play-off matches live.

IMAGO / Eibner

For VfB Stuttgart’s Europa League campaign, tune in to RTL, which shows one live match involving a German side per matchday on free-to-air TV.

On RTL+, selected top matches are available each matchday as either a single feed or a multi-match conference stream.

All DFB Cup matches air live on Sky. Additionally, ARD and ZDF screen selected fixtures free-to-air in every round.

Getty Images

For VfB Stuttgart matches, here’s your complete broadcast guide: Who shows the games live on TV or via livestream? Can’t watch the action on screen but don’t want to miss a highlight?

If you can’t watch VfB Stuttgart’s matches live on TV or prefer a digital feed, visit our homepage for live updates on selected games.

VfB Stuttgart, all broadcast info at a glance: Who shows / broadcasts VfB’s matches live on TV and via livestream? Club profile