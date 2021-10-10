Verratti flattered to learn of Guardiola's 'love' but wants to finish career at PSG

Marco Verratti says he was happy to hear Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola praise him and says he wants to spend the rest of his career at Paris Saint-Germain.

Verratti impressed as PSG beat City 2-0 in the Champions League in late September, resulting in Guardiola declaring he is "in love" with the midfielder, adding: "He is exceptional. Even under pressure, he manages to find those passes that allow the midfield to be free."

The Italy international was proud to elicit such compliments from the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

What has been said?

Verratti told France Info: "These are certainly words that please me. He is a person who understands football, who is good for football and one of those who gives us pleasure with football.

"So, yes, I am happy."

Guardiola is not the only high-profile figure to express his appreciation for Verratti recently, as his new team-mate Lionel Messi described him as a "phenomenon" in August as he admitted Barcelona wanted to bring him to Camp Nou.

Where does Verratti's future lie?

Despite Barca's desire to sign him and Guardiola's adulation, Verratti has no interest in swapping PSG for another team.

Instead, he wants to spend the rest of his career at the club he joined from Pescara nine years ago.

Asked if he has plans for life after football, the 28-year-old said: "I have a little time left. What I do know is that I will always stay here."

Article continues below

He added: "I had the chance to play with and against great champions, in great matches, that's what I wanted above all. I fell in love with this club and that's why I always try to give the maximum, to return the confidence that I have been given.

"I was a little boy who came from a small Italian provincial town and here I had everything. My children were born here! When you're a little over 18, those are your best years. And I lived them here. It was unbelievable. I became a man and I found love. So everything I have experienced here will leave me with incredible memories."

Further reading