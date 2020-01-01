Vardy signs new three-year deal with Leicester to stay until 2023

The England international recently passed the 100-goal mark in the Premier League and has been rewarded for his fine form with a new deal

Leicester have confirmed that Jamie Vardy has signed a new deal with the club that will take him through until 2023 with the Foxes.

The international forward finished the 2019-20 season with 23 Premier League goals, giving him the competition’s Golden Boot.

With a previous deal that was due to expire in 2022, Leicester have moved to keep the 33-year-old on their books for at least an additional year.

“The journey that I’ve been on with this football club is hard to describe, and although we’ve accomplished so much together already, I know that I’ve got so much more to achieve with this team, so it’s a special feeling to be able to commit my future to once again,” Vardy told the club’s official website.

“I love playing my football in front of our fans at King Power Stadium and I’m delighted to continue this journey at such an exciting time for the club.

"We’ve a fantastic team that I believe is capable of getting even better and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next few years.”

Vardy has been one of the iconic figures of Leicester’s rise to prominence in the Premier League, which peaked in 2016 as they won the title under the guidance of Claudio Ranieri.

He had joined the club from non-league Fleetwood Town in 2012 and fired Leicester into the quarter-finals of the in 2017.

In addition, he holds the record for consecutive games scored in the Premier League, striking in 11 successive fixtures in 2015.

His latest achievement came in July, when he joined the exclusive Premier League 100 club, becoming the 29th player to pass that landmark in terms of goals scored.

He currently lies on 103 strikes in England’s top flight and has netted 129 times in 309 outings in all competitions for the Foxes, who will play in the next season after finishing fifth in the standings. That tally puts him fourth on the club’s all-time leading scorer list.

At international level, he has played 26 times for England and has seven goals to his name.