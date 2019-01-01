Varane refuses to discuss Madrid future amid transfer speculation

The defender was not willing to talk about his future with the La Liga giants as speculation over a potential exit grows

defender Raphael Varane refused to discuss his future amid growing speculation that the centre-back could be set to leave the club.

Varane is reportedly considering an exit from the club as he seeks a new challenge having won four Champions Leagues and two titles since arriving in 2011.

The 25-year-old, however, was not willing to talk about his future at the Santiago Bernabeu when quized about it while on international duty with .

"I do not want to talk about my future," Varane – who is preparing for qualifiers against Moldova and – told Le Parisien .

"I am not one to discuss my future publicly."

Varane has been reunited with countryman Zinedine Zidane, who returned to Madrid as head coach following Santiago Solari's sacking.

Zidane left the Spanish capital after guiding Madrid to a third consecutive title before being re-appointed earlier this month.

And while the defender is not willing to disscuss his possible depature from the club, he made it clear that Zidane's return was a welcome change for him.

"Nine months is not a long time. It was as if it was yesterday," Varane said.

"I appreciate him both as a person and as a coach. He has been very important to me."

Varane also sees some similarities in his situation before the 2018 World Cup and Zidane's before he took over for Madrid the first time around.

"It is curious that there were the same doubts about him when he became a coach in January 2016 as there with me before the World Cup," he said.

"He has managed to silence the critics and has shown his ability to lead the largest club in the world."

Article continues below

Madrid have suffered through a dreadful campaign by the club’s lofty standards, having been knocked out of the by at the semi-final stage while being bounced by in the Champions League round of 16.

The club currently sit third in La Liga, 12 points back of leaders Barcelona with just 10 matches to go in the season and little hope of winning major honours.