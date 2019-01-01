'VAR needs to die a slow death' - Fans outraged as Sheffield United have controversial goal ruled out against Spurs

Blades supporters have expressed their outrage on social media after seeing a goal harshly ruled out for offside at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Outraged supporters have called for "VAR to die a slow death" after saw a controversial goal ruled out for offside against on Saturday.

Spurs took the lead in the Premier League clash thanks to Heung-min Son, who slotted the ball through Blade's 'goalkeeper Dean Henderson's legs in the 58th minute.

Sheffield United thought they'd found an equaliser just two minutes later, when David McGoldrick finished off a low Enda Stevens cross at the far post, but the referee called for a VAR review.

Referee Graham Scott eventually ruled that John Lundstram was offside in the build-up and the goal was chalked off, much to the fury of visiting supporters.

Sheffield drew level through George Baldock in the 78th minute, but the match finished 1-1, leaving Sheffield United fans wondering what might have been had VAR not intervened.

Check out some comments from supporters on Twitter below:

Blades should be 2-1 up. VAR needs to die, a slow death. It’s actually embarrassing. — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) November 9, 2019

Anyone still think VAR is a good idea and a benefit not a hindrance to the game?



4 minutes this took, absolute joke pic.twitter.com/Lgpr6iQaZO — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) November 9, 2019