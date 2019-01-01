'VAR makes football a different game' - Vertonghen vents frustration after Tottenham's defeat at Leicester

The Belgian feels that pitch-side technology has already "changed" the way football is played, with Spurs the victims of a harsh decision on Saturday

Jan Vertonghen has claimed that VAR "takes a lot out of football" after 's 2-1 defeat to at the King Power Stadium.

Harry Kane gave Spurs a first-half lead in Saturday's Premier League clash and the visitors thought they had grabbed a second in the 67th minute when Serge Aurier fired past Kasper Schmeichel.

However, VAR ruled that Son Heung-Min was offside in the build-up, with a matter of millimetres separating the South Korean and the last defender.

Leicester equalised two minutes later, before James Maddison hit a 25-yard winner five minutes from time to condemn Tottenham to their second defeat of the season.

Vertonghen was left bemoaning VAR's crucial intervention after the match, but ultimately conceded that the controversial system is "for the good" of the game.

"Obviously you have to trust the VAR to make the right decision," the 32-year-old said.

"It went our way in the first half (when Leicester had a Wilfred Ndidi goal ruled out for offside), their way in the second. It makes football a different game, it takes a lot out of it. It’s for the good but it has changed a lot."

Mauricio Pochettino's men benefitted greatly from the use of technology in last season's quarter-final second leg against .

Raheem Sterling's last-gasp goal was chalked off after a VAR review, which saw eventual finalists Tottenham progress into the last four.

Vertonghen admitted that it was "painful" to see Aurier's strike ruled out at the weekend, as he added: "It’s painful. City probably felt the same in the quarter-final of the Champions League. It was the same distance [as Son's].

"It was tough because I thought we were doing well, we thought we were going 2-0 up. We were defending well. We didn’t create too many chances but we felt comfortable.

"The game goes on. It takes a long time to make these decisions. I think we also deserved a penalty in the first half on Danny Rose – it looked like one. Whatever. It’s tough when it goes against you and good when it goes for you."

The international feels Tottenham are leaking far too many goals at the moment, but he was full of praise for a "quality" Leicester outfit.

"If you’re [leading] 1-0 and the way we were playing – we felt good, we were dominating – then maybe you should put the game in the bag," Vertonghen continued. "We need to keep clean sheets as well.

"We didn’t give them many chances. Leicester are a very, very good team. They’ll challenge for the top places. They’ve got lots of quality and we dominated.

"Coming from Olympiacos, which wasn’t good, and bouncing back in this way until the disallowed goal is something to look at in a positive way."