Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

'VAR has ruined everything!' - Tottenham stun Manchester City in Champions League epic

Seven goals, two game-changing video referee decisions and a whole lot in between made for a great European encounter at the Etihad Stadium

Wednesday's clash between Tottenham and Manchester City had a little bit of everything but, following a flurry of early goals, plenty of tense moments and a bit of late VAR drama, Spurs sealed their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

After topping Manchester City 1-0 at home in the opening leg, Spurs edged the Premier League champions on away goals after a drama-filled match.

It was a match that saw four goals in the opening 11 minutes, as Son Heung-min scored twice while Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva also fired goals in what was the most rapid-fire start in Champions League history.

Sterling added another in the 21st minute, and the match calmed down from there until Sergio Aguero rocketed a shot past Hugo Lloris to give City the advantage in the 59th minute.

Fernando Llorente then scored to restore Spurs' advantage, as he diverted a corner home off his hip to give his side the lead, though there were suspicions of handball.

They somehow found a way to hold on from there, with Sterling's stunning last-gasp finish ruled out moments later due to VAR detecting an offside Sergio Aguero.

It was one of the best matches in Champions League history, and it caused a huge reaction throughout the footballing world.

