Vancouver Whitecaps vs Atlanta United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Canadian side welcomes the reigning iMLS Cup champions to BC Place for an inter-conference clash

face a potential banana-skin in their quest to go five games unbeaten when they travel north to British Columbia to face the in Major League Soccer.

The Caps welcome the incumbent Cup holders to BC Place for an inter-conference clash knowing that victory for either would respectively strengthen their challenges for the postseason.

Frank de Boer's side haven't quite found their title-winning form this season but are currently on their best stretch of results after winning their last four.

Their hosts have also seen mixed results so far in 2019 but will hope to claim their fourth win of the campaign after downing Colorado and Portland in recent weeks.

Game Vancouver Whitecaps vs Date Thursday, May 16/Wednesday, May 15 Time 3:00am BST / 10:00pm ET Stream (US Only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports South fuboTV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast or available for streaming.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Vancouver squad Goalkeepers Crepeau, MacMath, Melvin, Hasal Defenders Henry, Cornelius, Khmiri, Godoy, Sutter, McDonough, Nerwinski, Levis, Adnan, Giro Midfielders Hwang, Erice, Venuto, Felipe, Rose, Bangoura, Norman Jr, Reyna, Teibert, Colyn, Baldisimo Forwards Ardaiz, Bair, Montero

Marc Dos Santos looks set to still be without the trio of Jasser Khemiri, Michael Baldisimo and David Norman Jr as they continue to return from injuries.

He will likely keep faith however with the 4-3-3 formation that delivered the win on Saturday against the Timbers.

Potential Vancouver starting XI: Crepeau; Nerwinski, Godoy, Henry, Adnan; Hwang, Erice, Teibert; Venuto, Montero, Bangoura.

Position Atlanta squad Goalkeepers Guzan, Moore, Kann Defenders Escobar, Parkhurst, Pogba, Pirez, Robinson, Shea, Bello, Ambrose Midfielders Nagbe, Barco, Pity Martinez, Remedi, Meram, Villalba, Larentowicz, Gressel, Gallagher, Goslin, Pereira, Carleton Forwards Josef Martinez, Williams, Vazquez, Wild, Kratz

Frank de Boer is also without three players through injury, with Chris Goslin, George Bello and Kevin Kratz all still out of the equation.

They will probably opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation, led at the front by Josef Martinez in the key striker role.

Potential Atlanta starting XI: Guzan; Escobar, Robinson, Pirez, Parkhurst; Remedi, Nagbe; Gressel, P Martinez, Villalba; J Martinez.

Betting & Match Odds

Atlanta are the 11/10 favourites to prevail with bet365 ahead of the game. Vancouver are meanwhile priced at 12/5 while a draw is available at the same price.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

It's been a bag of mixed results for Atlanta United throughout the opening rounds of their MLS Cup defence, as new boss Frank de Boer found his feet - but the champions look to be finally back to their best.

Having now won four on the bounce to reignite their chances of reaching the end-of-season playoffs once again, the Five Stripes will now look to make it five unbeaten with a trip across the border to Britsh Columbia.

They head west to face Vancouver Whitecaps, who themselves look to have hit a run of form following a shaky start to 2019 - with both putting their recent records on the line in the search of success.

Both sides are nursing a handful of injury complaints but will be able to call upon otherwise mostly full squads for a game vital to momentum for the pair.

With the two sides crossing conferences - play in the Eastern Conference of MLS while Vancouver sit in the West - it will be their only regular season encounter of the year.

One player of interest is United's former international Brek Shea, who left the Whitecaps on a free transfer last December.

Article continues below

The hosts will be determined not to simply roll over however and may fancy their chances of dealing the cup holders a blow.

“We know they are the champs,” Jake Nerwinski told reporters on Monday. “They have a strong front four. [Josef] Martinez is starting to heat up a bit. [Hector] Villalba has been good.

"But we want to make it tough for teams to score when we play at home, and I think we have been doing this year.”