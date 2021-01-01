Van Persie wants Chelsea boss Tuchel to give Ziyech ‘much bigger role’

The former Gunners star believed the German tactician is underutilizing the Morocco international at Stamford Bridge

Former Arsenal forward Robin van Persie has urged Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to give "a much bigger role" to Hakim Ziyech.

The 28-year-old has made 39 appearances for the Blues across all competitions since teaming up with the side last summer.

The winger has played in a number of roles under Tuchel and Van Persie has expressed his displeasure with this, since the Morocco international does not have a definite role at the club.

"It is actually a shame that the creativity of players like Ziyech, Pulisic and Kovacic – who I think is a brilliant player – is not being expressed,” Van Persie told De Telegraaf.

"Kovacic is their engine and playmaker. Ziyech also has those qualities higher up the pitch, but he should have a much bigger role in the team.

"He is now constantly searching [for a place in the team], being played in all different positions.

"But surely it can’t be that difficult to give such a creative player a good position, right?

"You can also see it differently, first give Ziyech and Kovacic an important role and then let players like [N'Golo] Kante and other types work around them."

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has also previously advised Tuchel to play the versatile forward on the flanks, like Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

"I’m concerned about Hakim Ziyech. If he plays, why doesn’t [Tuchel] put him on the right?,” Leboeuf told ESPN.

"Tuchel really has to think that Ziyech has to play on the right side. It’s like Mahrez, he’s a copycat of Mahrez."

Ziyech will be expected to play a key role in the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday night.

The fleet-footed forward will hope to win the European trophy with the Blues for the first time in his career.

Ziyech played for Heerenveen, Twente and Ajax before moving to England to continue his development with Chelsea.