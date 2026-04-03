Van Persie is full of praise for Feyenoord’s young talents, one of whom looks set to be in the squad on Sunday

During the recent international break, several youth players joined Feyenoord’s first-team training sessions. Robin van Persie is very pleased with what two of these young talents showed on the Rotterdam club’s training ground.

“We trained with a small group last week because many players were away on international duty,” explained Van Persie, who faces FC Volendam with his team on Sunday, during a press conference at De Kuip on Friday.

“That gives young players a chance. And that’s nice too,” continued the Feyenoord head coach. “Two of them did very well and also trained with us today (Friday, ed.). They were Jivayno Zinhagel and Ilia Grootfaam. That really warms my footballing heart.”

The presence of the duo had a positive effect on the squad, Van Persie concluded at the end of the training week. “Good youth players are fresh and pure. And they take a chance when they think it’s possible. That has a positive knock-on effect on the rest of the players.”

“When you see how freely Grootfaam and Zinhagel play, it makes perfect sense. They haven’t been through much yet and view football with a very pure perspective. That really inspires the older lads, and you could see that happening,” said a satisfied Van Persie.

Grootfaam (16) is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder and a winger. According to Feyenoord Youth Watcher, the talented player, who previously played for Ajax, is in Feyenoord’s matchday squad for Sunday.

Zinhagel is also sixteen years old and operates mainly as a right-footed left winger. He plays primarily for Feyenoord Under-19s and Under-21s. Like Grootfaam, Zinhagel has a history with Ajax, whilst the forward has also worn the shirt of Sparta Rotterdam.