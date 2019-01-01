‘Van Dijk showed why he is one of the best in the world’ – Alexander-Arnold airs Liverpool relief

The Reds relied on some astute defending from their Dutch centre-half to help keep them in the game against Tottenham before snatching a late winner

Trent Alexander-Arnold has aired his “relief” at seeing edge past , while also paying homage to “one of the best defenders in the world” Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds find themselves back at the top of the Premier League table following a dramatic 2-1 victory over Spurs at Anfield.

An impressive first-half showing allowed Roberto Firmino to head Jurgen Klopp’s side in front, but the visitors took control after the break and levelled through Lucas Moura and had chances to take the lead.

The best of those fell to Moussa Sissoko, who fluffed his lines when forced into taking on a shot by some astute defending from Van Dijk which prevented him from teeing up Heung-min Son.

Alexander-Arnold believes that one moment, which kept Liverpool in the game before a late own goal from Toby Alderweireld, has allowed the Reds to keep dreaming of title glory.

Quizzed on his post-match emotions by the club’s official website, the international full-back said: “Relief, more than anything.

“Obviously they had a massive chance near the end of the game, just before we scored, and Virgil showed why he is probably one of the best defenders in the world with his decision-making, the way he closed the angle down and put pressure on their player at the end.

“We went up the other end and it was very fortunate, but a goal is a goal and a win is the most important thing we wanted – and that’s what we got.”

Liverpool are now two points clear of defending champions having played a game more, and they have just six fixtures left to take in.

They are displaying commendable fighting spirit in pursuit of a first top-flight crown since 1990, with Alexander-Arnold saying: “With top sides, especially the teams near the top of the table, you’ve got to expect to be under the cosh a little bit during games and for them to have the ball and dominate you.

“It was tough, they are a really top side and they might feel like they deserved a little bit more but we showed we wanted it more and that we’re a top side.

“We’re not really fussed how we get the win anymore, it’s all about the points we can get – that’s the main thing for us.”

Klopp’s side have also picked up a useful habit of snatching dramatic goals, with successive 2-1 wins having now been secured over and Tottenham on the back of rousing finishes.

Alexander-Arnold added: “We showed we can get late goals this season – away, at home and the last two fixtures. We’re showing we’re going to the end.

“We can grind out wins, we’ve got all different types of wins this season and hopefully that’ll carry on in the next six games.”