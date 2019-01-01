Van Dijk: Liverpool not worried over Champions League final opponent

Having knocked out Barcelona, the Reds are not worried about who they face in the Champions League final

Virgil van Dijk insisted that would be ready for whoever they faced in the final.

Van Dijk played a massive part as Jurgen Klopp's men reach the decider for the second straight season with an extraordinary win over on Tuesday, helping the club keep a clean sheet in the 4-0 win.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scored braces in the win at Anfield, sealing a 4-3 aggregate success in the semi-final and sending the club back to the Champions League final where they lost out last season to .

Liverpool will now be watching on Wednesday to see which of or they will meet in June's showpiece, but Van Dijk says they believe they can beat any team in the world.

"We feel like [we can beat anyone] every time when we go out on the pitch," the star centre-back said.

"We're not going out on the pitch to think that we're not going to beat them.

"It's going to be a tough game for both of them [on Wednesday] and we'll just see who is going to come to Madrid and we prepare."

Midfielder Fabinho was also thrilled following the win and thought the club just pushed on with a similar style that had seen them beaten in Barcelona.

"We did not have a lot of time after a very difficult game in Newcastle but we are preparing a whole season to experience moments like that," he told RMC Sport. "After the first game I told you that the result was not good but that our performance was.

"Today we tried to do the same thing, to press, to give everything but we scored quickly and that made the difference. We still had the strength to keep the ball in the end. After the match with our fans it was amazing.

"Messi? The whole team defended, as I said, We left our life on the ground. I tried to do everything so that the ball does not reach him."

Ajax hold a 1-0 lead over Spurs heading into their second leg at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Wednesday and have prove to be giant slayers throughout the knockout rounds, having taken out both Real Madrid and to reach the semi-final stage.