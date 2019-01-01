Van der Sar says Man Utd and Barcelona target De Ligt will move to England or Spain

Ajax CEO has tipped the club's star prospect to move to either the Premier League or La Liga as European giants circle the defender

captain Matthijs de Ligt will move to the Premier League or , according to director Edwin van der Sar.

De Ligt has become one of Europe's most sought-after players amid Ajax's fairytale run in the , which dramatically ended in the semi-finals at the hands of .

The 19-year-old centre-back has been linked with – who will sign team-mate Frenkie de Jong at the end of the season – , , and .

Van der Sar dismissed a transfer to champions Juventus as he talked up and prior to Ajax's stunning 3-2 loss on Wednesday, which eliminated the Dutch giants 3-3 on away goals.

"I think these will be De Ligt's final games with Ajax, but I hope he goes out on a high," Van der Sar told Sky Sport Italia.

"He's been here since he was a child and will end up at a big club."

On De Ligt – who scored the opening goal on the night in Amsterdam midweek before Lucas Moura's hat-trick sent Ajax packing – Van der Sar added: "I think he'll go to England or Spain."

The future of head coach Erik ten Hag has also been discussed amid reported interest from German champions .

With the club's stunning run to the Champions League semi-final and a chance of winning the league still on the cards, the 49-year-old is likely to draw other looks as well as his star continues to rise.

But Van der Sar says the club have no intention of letting their manager leave this summer.

Asked about Ten Hag, Van der Sar said: "We intend to keep hold of Ten Hag, that is our intention.

"We know there will be a lot of changes within the squad, but we'd at least like to confirm the coaching staff."

Ten Hag's biggest challenge may be getting the club ready for action on Sunday following Wednesday's heartbreak, with Ajax facing Utrecht in a crunch league clash.

The club will close their season against De Graafschap​ next Wednesday and are currently level at the top of the league with rivals .