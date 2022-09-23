Valour FC at York United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as Valour FC face off with York United in a crunch encounter.

With just a few weeks until the end of the season, the visitors are still chasing a shot at the top four - but their hosts will be out to derail their hopes.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Valour at York date & kick-off time

Game: Valour FC at York United Date: September 23/24, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30am BST / 7:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Valour at York on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 5, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 5 BT Sport App

Valour squad & team news

Locked on 37 points with Pacific - who have a game in hand - and ahead with a superior goal difference, there truly is no room for errors now when it comes to Valour's fortunes.

That will drive their pursuit of victory in this match - but could it well be a case that the nerves may get the better of them?

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Yesli Defenders Baquero, Romeo, Mikhael, Mekideche, Esparza, Cebara, De Brienne, Jean-Baptiste Midfielders Carlos, Gutiérrez, Rendón, Riggi, Levis, Ascanio, Ohin, Catavolo, Peña Forwards Dyer, Ponce, Forbes, Fordyce, Rea

York squad and team news

Sixth in the table and seven points behind the top four, the chance of a late push looks over for York as they prepare to wrap up their season.

But they still have the potential of a kingmaker role to play in matters, and they will relish the chance to dictate the action.