Vallecano keeper Dimitrievski reveals why he didn't join Barcelona in January transfer window

Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski has revealed he had agreed a move to Barcelona in January but the move collapsed because fellow shot-stopper Neto failed to leave Camp Nou before the transfer deadline.

Neto has previously expressed his desire to leave Barca having grown frustrated at being Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s understudy.

However, Dimitrievski claims Neto did not want to move on during the winter window, meaning there was not enough space in the squad for the North Macedonia international to complete the move.

What did Dimitrievski say about his failed Barcelona transfer?

Speaking to Mozzart Sport about his proposed move to the Catalan giants, Dimitrievski said: "To tell you the truth, everything was done. [But] The second goalkeeper of Barcelona [Neto] had to leave the club.

“For some reason, he did not want to leave the club, so I did not move. From my side, everything is it was over, everything was agreed”

What did Dimitrievski say about a possible Barcelona move in the future?

Despite his move to Barcelona collapsing Dimitrievski has hinted he would still be open to a move to Xavi’s side - or indeed any bigger club - at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has made more than 100 appearances for the club since joining from Segunda Division side Gimnastic in 2018.

"I am overjoyed when people talk about me so that I can move to such clubs,” he said.

“The decision was great because we have a phenomenal season. I hope that in the summer, I don't know if Barcelona or some other big clubs could come for me. Overjoyed, because I did something good this season.

“We have acheived a great thing by ensuring survival in the Primera Division. I have always said that I am not a man who is satisfied with current things, I would like to progress, to move to a big club that fights for great things.

“I have a contract here until 2024, but like any player I would like to progress, to play in a better club. So we will see what will happen in the summer.

“Now I feel full of strength, I have a lot of experience and games behind me, I think now is the right time to I'm going to a better team, where I could progress, make new successes, maybe move to a new league. I'm really ready for that step forward.”

