USWNT star Horan joins Lyon in loan transfer from Portland Thorns

Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan has joined Lyon on loan until June 2023, the NWSL club has announced.

Horan has also signed a contract extension with the Thorns through to the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old, who was recently named the 2021 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, will return to France after playing for PSG between 2012 and 2016.

What was said?

“I’d like to thank the club for allowing me to go on loan and have this opportunity to play in France,” Horan said in a Thorns press release.

“Being a Thorn is one of the most incredible things I’ve gotten a chance to feel during my time as a professional soccer player. While I am excited for this new experience, I take great pride in being a Portland Thorn. I am proud of this team’s success and I sincerely thank the club for making this happen.”

Lindsey Horan will join French side Olympique Lyonnais on loan until June 2023. She has also signed a contract extension with the Thorns through the 2025 season. Good luck, @LindseyHoran! We'll see you when you return.🌹



Details: https://t.co/kuyuHeKDQN | #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/kJ6hykLlu1 — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) January 27, 2022

Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc added: “When Lindsey signed her long-term contract with the Thorns in 2020 she came to us to discuss pursuing an opportunity to play in Europe, and we have honored that request.

"We are thrilled she has signed an extension with the Thorns to offset this loan spell and we can’t wait to welcome her back to Portland after her time abroad.”

The bigger picture

Horan makes her return to Europe after becoming a fixture for the U.S. women's national team in recent years, culminating in her first U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year award last year.

Horan has earned 108 caps and scored 25 goals for the USWNT, and is now set to play in France until the 2023 World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand.

Article continues below

In Lyon, Horan joins one of the strongest sides in Europe, with the club's streak of five consecutive Champions League titles having been snapped last season.

She will also join up with her USWNT teammate Catarina Macario, who has become a key figure at Lyon since joining last year.

Further reading



